Facebook Live killing: Louisiana man charged with murder in woman’s stabbing death

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Baton Rouge woman whose death was live-streamed on social media, authorities said. According to WBRZ and KATC, police said Baton Rouge man Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, who was initially arrested Monday evening on charges of motor vehicle theft and fleeing a police officer, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday in the death of 34-year-old Janice David. In a news release Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Louisiana State Police contacted East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies Monday after a 15-minute Facebook...



Read More...