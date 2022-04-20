Former Trump defense chief Chris Miller warns Ukraine crisis could become World War III

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"At the end of the day, we're gonna have to stand up to [Putin] more forcefully," he said. Trump administration acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller on Wednesday applauded Ukraine for executing what may be the "most successful military campaign" in history, but he warned that if the West does not "stand up" against Russian President Vladimir Putin, World War Three III could start — if it hasn't already. "I fear if we don't get our act together ... this will be World War III," Miller said, adding, "Many people think it already is." The Kremlin threatened to take nuclear...



Read More...