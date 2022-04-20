Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifts state transportation mask requirement after a day of shifting mask rules (Illinois)

Chicago travelers were left to navigate a patchwork of changing mask rules Tuesday after a federal judge voided a national mandate for planes, trains and buses and Gov. J.B. Pritzker revised Illinois requirements midday. The day started with passengers required to wear masks on just some trains, and during only some parts of air travel. The Chicago Department of Aviation, which oversees Midway and O’Hare International airports, started the day saying it would still enforce mask rules, while major airlines had already largely dropped their requirements. Morning commuters on CTA and Metra needed to wear masks, but not riders on...



