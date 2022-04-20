Groundbreaking Study Confirms Pterosaurs Really Did Have Feathers – And That's Not All

Artist reconstruction of Tupandactylus imperator. (Copyright Bob Nicholls 2022) For much of the history of paleontology, scientists thought all dinosaurs were covered in scales, like the lizards of today. That was until a spate of discoveries in recent decades revealed many of these marvelous extinct animals sported ancient feathers – just like their later descendants, birds. As for pterosaurs – the flying reptiles that reigned in the sky when the dinosaurs roamed – the issue has never been settled. Were they bald? Did they have feathers too? Scant evidence in the fossil record has never been definitive – until now,...



