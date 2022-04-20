Jerusalem Mayor Dismantles BBC Assertion That Israel Provoked Temple Mount Riots

April 20, 2022

“We are overly sensitive to the point of denying freedom of worship to Jews!” The world instinctively blamed Israel for the violence at the Temple Mount this past weekend, ignoring almost entirely the facts of the events as they unfolded and Israel’s stated and demonstrated commitment to maintaining the status quo. It was no surprise that Muslim nations were among the loudest to condemn Israel, though it was a bit disconcerting to find our new Abraham Accords allies among them. But that same day the United Arab Emirates also agreed to take part in Israel’s upcoming Independence Day celebrations, showing...



