Liberals, media elite show off their masks in response to end of travel mandate: ‘KISS MY -––’ 'I don’t give a damn what some grossly unqualified Donald Trump judge said, I’m double masked and wearing goggles on this Nashville to DC flight.'

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Defiant members of the media and other liberals have responded to the recent lifting of the travel mask mandate by taking selfies of themselves wearing masks on their recent travels and insisting to social media users that they feel safer from COVID-19 this way. After U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle voided the Biden administration’s travel mask mandate on Monday, there was some fear online from liberal media figures who didn’t feel safe enough going bare-faced on an airplane or Uber ride. MSNBC host Tiffany Cross posted a photo of herself on a flight wearing her black mask. Her...



