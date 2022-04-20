Michelle Obama And Ellen DeGeneres Paint A Nude Model In Hilarious Skit (Mega BARF)
By Becca Longmire. 23 hours ago
Ellen DeGeneres has been looking for some new hobbies to take up once her show ends, and Michelle Obama is on hand to help. Obama and DeGeneres surprise a nude model painting class in an “Ellen” skit on Tuesday’s show, with the host telling one person: “You can’t just put a banana where you want to put a banana,” as well as giving out berets and shocking Obama with a horn.
