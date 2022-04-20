Minarchist: A Definition of the Night-Watchman State

What is a Minarchist? A Minarchist is someone who believes that the state should only exist for the purpose of maintaining law and order. Minarchism is a Libertarian political philosophy where the state’s only function is protecting individuals from theft, breach of contract, fraud, and aggression. The government would still maintain the military, police, courts, fire departments, prisons, and legislatures, but the state would have no ability to interfere with the capitalist interactions and transactions of the people. These states are referred to as “Night-watchman states.” One of the biggest supporters of this philosophy was Robert Nozick and he talked...



