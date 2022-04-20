Mississippi is the nation’s chlamydia and gonorrhea capital — while Nevada has the most syphilis cases per capita, official figures reveal

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Mississippi is chlamydia and gonorrhea capital of the U.S. — while Nevada has the most syphilis cases per capita, official figures reveal. Cases of common sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) hit record highs across America during the first year of the pandemic, despite normal testing being interrupted by Covid. The outbreak was biggest in the Magnolia state thanks to a stigma around getting tested for the diseases and admitting to an infection, an epidemiologist in its department of health told DailyMail.com. They added that poor healthcare coverage — leading many to put off getting tested — and rising rates of drug...



Read More...