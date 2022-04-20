Prestigious $30K federal scholarships doled out almost exclusively to progressive students

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

2022 Truman Scholarship awards once again dominated by Democrats, progressives The 2022 recipients of the prestigious federal Truman Scholarships once again lean heavily toward Democrats and progressives, according to an analysis by The College Fix. Of the 58 scholarship recipients announced last week, only three have any connection to Republican politics. At the same time, five recipients have connections to Democratic politics, while an additional 35 more list a progressive cause as their primary area of advocacy. The primary interests of the 35 progressive-leaning students granted the award in 2022 included environmental justice, “menstrual equity,” transgender rights, Latinx political engagement,...



Read More...