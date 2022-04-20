Republican governor hopefuls hone in on DeWine's COVID response

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The candidates challenging incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine for Republican nomination in next month's Ohio primary said he mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic. But DeWine counters that the decisions his administration made positioned Ohio for the future. As part of the Ohio Public Statehouse News Bureau's 2022 Election series, we take a look at the issue of public health and the pandemic in the Republican gubernatorial race. When DeWine first took office as governor, he focused his attention on things like early childhood development, funding for additional school services and water quality. But in March of 2020, his term changed dramatically when...



Read More...