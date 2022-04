Russia is deploying up to 20,000 (Arabs) Syrian, Libyan, and Wagner Group mercenaries in the Donbas, European official says

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russia is deploying between 10,000 and 20,000 mercenaries in Ukraine, a European official said. Some are Syrian and Libyan fighters, though the exact breakdown of the force is still unclear.



Read More...