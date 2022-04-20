Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman shouted at Biden's NSA Jake Sullivan when he started talking about Jamal Khashoggi and said he would not help the U.S. by pumping more oil when they met in September

April 20, 2022

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shouted at President Joe Biden's national security adviser when he was pressed on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and said he would not help the U.S. out by pumping more oil. The staggering decline of U.S.-Saudi relations under the Biden administration was outlined in a Wall Street Journal report Last September, Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with the Saudi Crown prince, who goes by his initials MBS, at a seaside palace. Sullivan brought up Khashoggi, the Washington Post columnist who was murdered in 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. MSB shouted...



