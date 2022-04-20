Second Appeals Court Backs Federal Employee Vaccine Mandate

April 20, 2022

A second appeals court has upheld the vaccine mandate for federal employees that was issued by President Biden last year. A panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously said that federal employees cannot sue over the vaccine mandate and must instead challenge the mandate through the usual appeal channels available to the federal workforce through the Civil Service Reform Act (CSRA). In other words, federal employees would have to face discipline for refusing to get the COVID vaccine before they could appeal the decision administratively. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals came to the same conclusion earlier...



