Tulsi Gabbard Sends Cease and Desist Letters to Senator Romney and Keith Olbermann

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

San Francisco -- Former U.S. Representative and U.S. Army Reserve LTC Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) sent cease and desist letters today to U.S. Senator Mitt Romney and former television personality Keith Olbermann regarding their statements asserting that Gabbard "was parroting false Russian propaganda..." and "They (Tucker Carlson and Gabbard) are Russian Assets and there is a war..." respectively. The letters demand Romney and Olbermann cease these false, defamatory, and malicious claims and that they retract/takedown all such statements made about Gabbard and destroy all copies of those statements "Truth is the first casualty of war," Gabbard said. "When powerful, influential people...



