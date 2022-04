Which words are banned in the House of Commons?

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With a lawbreaking Prime Minister, soaring living costs and news of the Rwanda asylum plan, MPs have struggled to keep their cool in the House of Commons. On Tuesday, 19 April, 2022, amid the cost of living crisis devastating the lives of her constituents, Zarah Sultana addressed Ministers about tax loopholes and tax havens. She said: ‘They’re laughing in our faces while robbing the public purse.



Read More...