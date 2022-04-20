Zelenskyy laments repeatedly asking allies for weapons they have in storage, says war would be over

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it is "unfair" that he is forced to repeatedly ask allied nations for security assistance when they have arms sitting in storage. "If we had access to all the weapons we need, which our partners have and which are comparable to the weapons used by the Russian Federation, we would have already ended this war," he said in a late-night address Tuesday. "That is why I emphasize the simple truth in literally every contact with the leaders of the democratic world, in all negotiations, in all interviews - it is unfair that Ukraine is still...



Read More...