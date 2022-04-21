Anthony Fauci: ‘Unfortunate’ that a Court Order ‘Superseded the Authority of the CDC’

Anthony Fauci this week said it is “unfortunate” that a federal judge “superseded the authority of the CDC” by deeming the Biden administration’s federal mask mandate illegal. When asked about airlines quickly dropping their mask mandates following the Monday ruling of United States District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who effectively nixed the federal mask mandate for public transportation, Fauci called it “unfortunate” and made it clear that he still continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.



