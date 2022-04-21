Biden Administration Looks To Reimplement Mask Mandates In Bid To Drive Approval Rating Even Lower

April 21, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C.—After learning that a rogue, Trump-appointed federal judge tossed out airplane mask mandates, the Biden Administration announced its plans to reimplement those mandates in a bid to hit a record-low approval rating.

