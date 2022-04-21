Biden Pushes ATF Rule Change to Promote Ineffective Weapon Tracing

On 11 April 2022, the Biden administration released the final version of a proposed rule which changes the definition of what is a firearm. The rule was signed by Attorney General Merrick Garland on April 10th. The final rule published in the Federal Register will be the definitive copy. In the last days of the Johnson administration, in 1968, President Johnson managed to push through an unpopular, ineffective, and costly bill: the Gun Control Act of 1968 (GCA 1968). Johnson’s legendary ability to twist arms and manage votes, supported by an all-out onslaught in the media, used the assassination of...



