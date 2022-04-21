Biden says he decided to allocate extra $500 mln in direct economic assistance to Ukraine

The United States will provide the government of Ukraine with another $500 million in direct economic assistance, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. "Today, the United States is announcing that we intend to provide an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance to the Ukrainian government," Biden said. According to him, the government of Ukraine will be able to use this money to stabilize the economy, support the population and pay salaries to employees. He said that, thus, the total U.S. economic support to Ukraine over the past two months amounted to $1 billion.



