Brooklyn Subway Shooter Frank James Is Already Being Memory-Holed

April 21, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

His identity doesn’t reinforce The Narrative. At 5 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, I did a Google search for Frank James, who shot ten people on the subway in Brooklyn on Tuesday. There was a grand total of one news story posted about this crime on Sunday, a “what you need to know” video from WPXI in Pittsburgh. Before …



Read More...