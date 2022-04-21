Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 21-April-2022

April 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

21 April 2022Easter Thursday St Anselm Church, Philadelphia, PA Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: White.First readingActs 3:11-26 ©You killed the prince of life: God, however, raised him from the deadEveryone came running towards Peter and John in great excitement, to the Portico of Solomon, as it is called, where the man was still clinging to Peter and John. When Peter saw the people he addressed them, ‘Why are you so surprised at this? Why are you staring at us as though we had made this man walk by our own power or holiness? You are Israelites, and it is the God...



Read More...