Could a name, image and likeness rule be coming to Pennsylvania high school athletics? (the destruction of athletics, team sports as we know)

April 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Last summer, Quinn Ewers was a highly-rated senior quarterback at Southlake Carroll High in Texas who signed a deal with GT Sports Marketing for $1.4 million. But the governing body of Texas high schools ruled he would forfeit his high school eligibility if he signed the deal. So Ewers graduated early and enrolled at Ohio State in order to get the money. He spent last season on the Buckeyes roster and has since transferred to the University of Texas. As for Gallagher at Laurel Highlands, he has decided to play football in college and is considering Pitt, Penn State, West...



