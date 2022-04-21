Florida legislature approves DeSantis' controversial redistricting map
Democrats say the map will cut the number of Black Representations in Florida in half. The Legislature has approved a controversial congressional map from Gov. Ron DeSantis, set to take effect ahead of the 2022 midterms unless a court quickly decides otherwise. The cartography (P 0109), which creates 20 Republican-leaning seats and eight Democratic seats, will next head to the Governor for his signature. Once he approves the map, Florida comes off a list of just three states that have yet to complete their redistricting process. The House on Thursday picked up the reapportionment bill passed the prior day by...
