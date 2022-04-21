Germans Told To Take Fewer Showers As Energy Costs Bite

April 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

As energy costs continue to bite thanks to the sanctions on Russia, Germans are being told to take fewer showers. Yes, really. Amidst discussion in the country of a potential total energy embargo on Russia, articles about the supposed health benefits of showering less have begun to pop up. In an article titled ‘‘It’s enough to wash THESE four body parts – Why the skin cleans itself if you let it’, Germany’s Bild newspaper cites advice by economy minister Robert Habeck, who has called on citizens to cut back on their heating, sauna visits, and showers to help the country...



Read More...