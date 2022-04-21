Intel Officials Who Claimed Hunter’s Laptop Was Russian Disinformation Now Say Big Tech Must Be Able to Censor to Protect from Russian Disinformation

April 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Lbs Of Fat A Week Safely! Intel Officials Who Claimed Hunter’s Laptop Was Russian Disinformation Now Say Big Tech Must Be Able to Censor to Protect from Russian Disinformation By Joe Hoft Published April 21, 2022 at 5:05pm 280 Comments Share Tweet Gab Share Telegram Telegram Gettr Gettr Intel Officials who claimed Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation now say anti-trust legislation targeting tech companies would promote Russian disinformation. The Daily Caller reports: ormer national security officials who claimed the reported contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop during the 2020 presidential election appeared to be “Russian disinformation” announced opposition Monday to legislation...



Read More...