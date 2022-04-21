‘Masked Singer’ judge walks off after Rudy Giuliani revealed as contestant

Rudy Giuliani’s presence alone stirred up primetime drama during Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” as judge Ken Jeong stormed off stage when the former mayor was unveiled as the secret contestant dressed as a giant rooster. In a segment taped months ago, Giuliani popped out of a jack in the box while singing a rendition of “Bad to the Bone” — leaving Jeong to say “I’m done” before heading backstage. Some crowd members gasped in disbelief as the panelists struggled to identify the contestant as the man who spearheaded an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. “Is...



