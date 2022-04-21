Mother’s Day Is Coming: Get Two Dozen Roses Sent Right To Her Door (At A Huge Discount)
April 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
With Mother’s Day coming on May 8th, there’s an easy way to make her happy:
— Click here to get a set of two dozen long-stem roses at a huge discount (ordering through this link and the links below benefits The Liberty Daily)
— Set up delivery so they arrive on a few days before Mother’s Day
— Sit back and enjoy her saying “thank you!” and “they’re beautiful!” over and over again
If you go to major online floral delivery companies, two dozen long-stem red roses will cost you $145. And if you go to a local florist, they could cost even more.
Instead, get two dozen long-stem red roses from Rose Farmers for a huge discount off their normal $117.64 price tag.
For a limited time, they’re only $64.99.
That’s better than half price compared to a major online floral delivery company.
Plus, there’s another bonus: she’ll get a custom glass vase to show off the roses.
The flowers will arrive from Rose Farmers — the freshest roses direct from the farm. Through their premier collection, they bring roses of unparalleled beauty and elegance.
People are saying about Rose Farmer’s roses:
“I’ve actually never seen such perfectly perfect roses in my life. They last for such a long time too! I don’t think you will ever have a negative review. This business has perfected their product and delivery to a ‘T’. Well done.” – Tina
“The quality of their roses is incredible; they are packaged very well, enough to last in the box and in your home. I cannot say enough about their beauty.” – KP
“I have sent 10+ people roses from Rose Farmers, and they were all so pleased!!! They are without a doubt the most beautiful roses I have ever seen, and I am 62 and have sent and received alot of roses!!!” – Theresa
When anyone asks her what you got her for Mother’s Day, she’ll say, “The most beautiful roses you’ve ever seen!”
And you’ll love that you did it all with a few clicks on the computer.
Plus, you’ll love:
— Free delivery to continental US 48 states
— No lining up in a flower shop to find picked-over flowers at exorbitant costs
— A look of admiration from the mother in your life
Here’s how it works:
— Click on this link to go to the discount page.
— Select the 24 long-stem red rose + custom colors package
— You’ll get a digital voucher for the discounted price and instructions for setting up delivery
In just a few clicks, you’ll be all set for Mother’s Day.
Click here now to be ahead of the game.
She’ll know you were thinking of her for Mother’s Day!
The post Mother’s Day Is Coming: Get Two Dozen Roses Sent Right To Her Door (At A Huge Discount) appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Leave Your Comment