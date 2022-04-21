New figures show Biden administration thumbing nose at courts over Remain in Mexico policy

With justices set to hear arguments next week, feds only put a minuscule 0.1% of illegal aliens into required border program last month. ========================================================================= The Biden administration has been repeatedly ordered by courts to continue enforcing the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy for illegal migrants, but its own records show it has willfully thumbed its nose at those rulings as it waits for a final crack at the Supreme Court. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency data reviewed by Just the News shows just 199 of the 221,303 illegal aliens stopped by federal agents in March were placed into the...



