Pizza-loving parrot perfects Domino's ad yodel – securing discount for proud owner

April 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Claire McCarthy's African Grey parrot Ruby picked up the famous yodel from pizza chain Domino's ad much to the delight of her owner and Domino's who offered McCarthy a discount on her next order.This pizza-loving parrot has learned to mimic the yodel from the Domino's TV advert - with her pitch-perfect performance earning her proud owner a discount on her next order. Claire McCarthy filmed 'mouthy' African Grey Ruby calling out 'Domino-hoo-hoo' from the ads that show customers yodelling to each other to signal that they want to order from the pizza chain. After sharing Ruby's new talent on social...



