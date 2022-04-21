Pizza-loving parrot perfects Domino's ad yodel – securing discount for proud owner
Claire McCarthy's African Grey parrot Ruby picked up the famous yodel from pizza chain Domino's ad much to the delight of her owner and Domino's who offered McCarthy a discount on her next order.This pizza-loving parrot has learned to mimic the yodel from the Domino's TV advert - with her pitch-perfect performance earning her proud owner a discount on her next order. Claire McCarthy filmed 'mouthy' African Grey Ruby calling out 'Domino-hoo-hoo' from the ads that show customers yodelling to each other to signal that they want to order from the pizza chain. After sharing Ruby's new talent on social...
Read More...
Leave Your Comment