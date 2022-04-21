Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

April 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America 04/20/22Piers Morgan, like the rest of the Fake News Media, attempted to unlawfully and deceptively edit his long and tedious interview with me. He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour. The good news is that the interview was taped by us as a means of keeping him honest. The interview was actually very strong on the 2020 Election Fraud, with me calling him “a fool” if he truly believed...



Read More...