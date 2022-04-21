Study Finds No One Ever Actually Liked U2 It’s Just That Everyone Thought Everyone Else Did And No One Wanted To Speak Up And Make It Awkward

April 21, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WORLD—A new study has confirmed what scientists have long suspected: no one has ever actually enjoyed U2's music; it's just that everyone thought that everyone else did and no one wanted to be the one to speak up and make things awkward.

