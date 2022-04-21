Suspect David Bonola gave ‘matter-of-fact’ confession to killing Orsolya Gaal — then ate a bagel

April 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The man who allegedly slaughtered Queens mom Orsolya Gaal gave a “matter-of-fact” confession to cops – then gave a second one on video for prosecutors, police sources told The Post Thursday. David Bonola, who was charged with murder in connection with Gaal’s death, readily spoke to detectives at the 112th Precinct after he was taken into custody Wednesday evening, the sources said. “[The confession was] matter of fact, very thorough, he answered every question they had,” a police source said, adding that the curly-haired suspect didn’t request a lawyer. Once Bonola was done allegedly spilling his guts to cops, he...



