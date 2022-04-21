Tennessee passes bill requiring drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent

The Tennessee legislature passed a bill Wednesday that would require drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent and are convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication. The legislation passed through the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday following an amendment to rename the bill after the two daughters of state police officer Nicholas Galinger, who was killed in a hit-and-run by a drunk driver in 2019, according to CBS 46. PA WOMAN CHARGED IN DUI DEATHS OF 2 STATE TROOPERS, CIVILIAN BRAGGED SHE WAS ‘BEST DRUNK DRIVER’ WEEKS BEFORE A DUI check point in Anaheim, CA. A DUI...



