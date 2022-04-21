Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

April 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Elon Musk is clearly bullish on Tesla (TSLA), the potential of Twitter (TWTR), and the Optimus robot. "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday. "The importance of Optimus will become apparent in the coming years. Those who are insightful or who listen carefully will understand that Optimus ultimately will be worth more than the car business and worth more than full self-driving, that’s my firm belief." Tesla first revealed the Optimus robot — also known as Tesla Bot — at an...



Read More...