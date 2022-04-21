Texas woman steals over $2K in meat from H-E-B as clerk tries to stop her

April 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

TEMPLE, Texas - A woman stole more than $2,000 in meat from an H-E-B grocery store as the clerk tries unsuccessfully to stop her, according to the Temple Police Department. Police say it happened on April 15 around 3:34 p.m. at the store located on the 3000 block of S. 31 Street in Temple. Officers were dispatched to the location for reports of a theft in progress. When police arrived, they were told that two women had stolen a large quantity of meat and then drove off. A store employee saw the two women exit the store with the purloined...



