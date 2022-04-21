The Army’s Next-Gen Infantry Weapons Will Be More Lethal and More Accurate0(SIG)

April 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The U.S. Army has selected Sig Sauer to build the service’s Next-Generation Squad Weapon Rifle and Automatic Rifle. This is the first time in 55 years that the Army has broken away from the M16 series of weapons. The new rifles are designed to be more lethal and accurate than previous infantry weapons. On Tuesday, the U.S. Army officially selected a new rifle and infantry rifle for frontline troops. The guns, developed by small arms manufacturer Sig Sauer, have been officially designated the XM5 Rifle and XM250 Automatic Rifle (pictured above). The XM5 Rifle will represent a major departure from...



