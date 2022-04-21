Twitter Jumps After Musk Files 13D Signaling Tender, ‘Funding Secured’

Having tweeted a somewhat clear indication that he would be 'tender'-ing for the leftist sanctuary, Elon Musk filed a 13D filing laying out some more details surrounding his considerations and the fact that this time "funding is secured".

Full 13D Filing below:

On April 13, 2022, the Reporting Person delivered a letter to the Issuer (the “Letter”) which contained a non-binding proposal (the “Proposal”) to acquire all of the outstanding Common Stock of Twitter not owned by the Reporting Person for all cash consideration valuing the Common Stock at $54.20 per share (the “Proposed Transaction”). The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Letter, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit B and is incorporated herein by reference.

The Proposal was (and remains) non-binding and, once negotiated and agreed upon, would be conditioned upon, among other things, the: (i) receipt of any required governmental approvals; (ii) confirmatory legal, regulatory, accounting and tax due diligence; and (iii) negotiation and execution of definitive agreements providing for the Proposed Transaction. At the time of delivery, the Proposal was also subject to the completion of financing and business due diligence, but it is no longer subject to financing as a result of the Reporting Person’s receipt of the financing commitments described below and is no longer subject to business due diligence.

The Reporting Person is seeking to negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Twitter by the Reporting Person and is prepared to begin such negotiations immediately.

On April 15, 2022, Twitter adopted a rights agreement, dated as of April 15, 2022 (as it may be amended from time to time, the “Rights Agreement”), by and between Twitter and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as rights agent, and declared a dividend of one right issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement for each outstanding share of Common Stock (the “Poison Pill”).

Twitter has not responded to the Proposal. Given the lack of response by Twitter, the Reporting Person is exploring whether to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Common Stock (together with the associated rights issued pursuant to the Rights Agreement (the “Rights” and, together with the Common Stock, the “Shares”)) that are issued and outstanding (and not held by the Reporting Person) at a price of $54.20 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and less any required withholding taxes, subject to certain conditions (the “Potential Offer”), but has not determined whether to do so at this time.

To finance the Proposed Transaction or a Potential Offer, entities related to the Reporting Person have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately $46.5 billion as follows: