21% of Deaths Reported to VAERS After Covid Shots Occurred Within 48 Hours of “Vaccination”

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,237,647 reports of adverse events following COVID vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and April 15, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. The data included a total of 27,349 reports of deaths — an increase of 373 over the previous week — and 222,836 serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 2,971 compared with the previous week.Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 807,242...



Read More...