A Bipartisan Effort to Preserve Title 42 Gains Traction in Congress

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With barely more than one month remaining before the Biden administration plans to lift Title 42, a bipartisan group from the House and Senate endorsed legislation to keep Title 42 in place until the Biden administration ends its COVID-19 public health emergency declarations and puts together a plan to handle the massive influx of illegal immigrants terminating Title 42 would create. The legislation endorsed by the Problem Solvers Caucus — a group of 58 Republican and Democrat lawmakers —that has a companion bill with bipartisan support in the Senate, is aimed at enacting congressional oversight for "terminating the suspension of...



