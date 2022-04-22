Actor Adam Baldwin Hits Crooked Hillary on Her “Totalitarian Impulse”

April 22, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

One of the rare Hollywood conservatives, Adam Baldwin, took exception to Hillary Clinton calling for more Big Tech tyranny. It’s bad enough with fascist Facebook and woke Twitter canceling conservatives repeatedly and suppressing conversations that don’t stay true to leftist orthodoxy, but that’s not nearly enough for failed presidential candidate. She wants even MORE oppression, and Baldwin wasn’t having it.

Clinton Tweeted:

For too long, tech platforms have amplified disinformation and extremism with no accountability. The EU is poised to do something about it. I urge our transatlantic allies to push the Digital Services Act across the finish line and bolster global democracy before it’s too late.

Baldwin had a retort:

No, your totalitarian impulse is wrong. Best and least restrictive practice is for the free market to distill and decide ideas. GTFO of the way!

No, your totalitarian impulse is wrong. Best and least restrictive practice is for the free market to distill and decide ideas. GTFO of the way!https://t.co/M8AAKcVnnQ — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) April 22, 2022

As Fox News noted, Baldwin wasn’t alone in his condemnation of Clinton’s Tweet:

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis slammed the tweet with his own, saying, “You[sic] former campaign lawyer is under federal indictment for lying to the FBI about the Russiagate hoax that your campaign funded. Sit down.” Conservative author Kimberly Morin responded to Clinton’s post, asking, “You know all about DISINFORMATION, don’t you?” The Washington Times columnist and comedian Tim Young tweeted out his own interpretation of Hillary’s words, “Translated: Restrict the First Amendment so that Democrats can control the narrative without challenge.” “Once they called the revelations from Hunter’s laptop ‘disinformation’ they made it clear the word simply means ‘stuff damaging to Democrats.’ It shocks me that journalists take cries of ‘disinformation’ seriously still,” author and Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney tweeted about tech platforms censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020. Carney continued: “…and so we know exactly what the below [Hillary’s tweet] means. Democrats want to use the force of the government to push Big Tech to censor news and commentary that makes them look bad.”

It’s worth noting that Clinton was joined by Barack Obama in recently calling for even more censorship by Big Tech. Do they know of plans to restrict speech even more on the internet?

The post Actor Adam Baldwin Hits Crooked Hillary on Her “Totalitarian Impulse” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...