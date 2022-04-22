AMERICA PRAYER VIGIL – 4/23/2022 [PRAYER]

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Join with fellow FREEPERS across the world to pray for AMERICA: For those in Authority in Government, Family, Military, Business, Agri-Business, Healthcare, Education, Churches, Technology, and the Media. I urge, then, first of all, that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone: for kings and all those in authority that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. (1 Timothy 2:1-2) KNOWING WHERE YOU ARE GOING TAKES THE UNCERTAINTY OUT OF GETTING THERE (Anne Graham Lotz)



Read More...