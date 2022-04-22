Americans Don't Like Being Told What to Do

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

From time to time, I am accused of being a bit too optimistic about America's future — which I find a tad amusing because past experiences have chiseled my worldview into something more akin to cynical realism than unicorns flying on fairy dust. I've seen enough to understand just how deeply man's cruelty can cut. I've peeked behind a few curtains and learned how monstrous lies get peddled as truths. And I have no doubts about the magnitudes of the various domestic and foreign threats surrounding us. What I do have, however, is a profound faith in God, an appreciation...



Read More...