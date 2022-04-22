[Catholic Caucus] French Mothers (of Traditional Priests): Francis Will Shake Hands With Them

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

[Catholic Caucus] French Mothers (of Traditional Priests): Francis Will Shake Hands With ThemFrancis will welcome the mothers of Roman Rite priests at the end of their pilgrimage to Rome after his May 4 general audience, the mothers' association LaVoieRomaine.com (April 21) announced.The mothers are walking from Paris to the Vatican asking Francis to preserve the Roman Mass.They are bringing with them hundreds letters from Roman Rite Catholics in order to show to the Holy See that the faithful who attend the Roman Mass are “very diverse.”



Read More...