CATHOLIC CAUCUS: VATICAN REFUSES ENTRY TO UNVAXXED CARDINAL [BURKE]

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Cdl. Parolin bars Cdl. Burke as Italy lifts draconian Green Pass restrictions VATICAN CITY (ChurchMilitant.com) - Pope Francis' second-in-command, Cdl. Pietro Parolin, personally intervened to bar Cdl. Raymond Burke from entering Vatican offices over Burke's conscientious objection to the abortion-tainted COVID-19 vaccine. Sources at the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints told Church Militant that Burke, a member of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, was recently stopped at the entrance to the building because he did not possess a Green Pass. The Green Pass, issued by Italy and the Vatican, shows that the holder has been...



Read More...