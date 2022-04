Child Of Leftist Parents Tired Of All The Crying

April 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO—According to sources, a year-old baby named Ukraine has become frustrated by the constant lamentations of his leftist parents, Gilbert and Olivia Gully, who—according to him—are way too sensitive.

The post Child Of Leftist Parents Tired Of All The Crying appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...