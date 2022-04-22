China Energy Giants in Talks for Shell’s Russian Gas Stake

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

(Bloomberg) -- China’s key state-run energy companies are in talks with Shell Plc to buy its stake in a major Russian gas export project, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Cnooc, CNPC and Sinopec Group are in joint discussions with Shell over the company’s 27.5% holding in the Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas venture after the European firm said it would exit Russian operations following the Ukraine invasion, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private details. Discussions are at an early stage and it remains possible no deal will be agreed with the firms, the people said....



Read More...