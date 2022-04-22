Chinese Electric Vehicles Are On Fire

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It’s only mid-April, summer hasn’t arrived, and yet, electric vehicles are already on fire. On March 28, an XPeng G3 caught on fire in Longhua District, Shenzhen, in which the entire vehicle burned down to its skeleton. On April 5, an Aiways U5 caught on fire at a charging station in Jinjiang District, Chengdu. In the past year, the news of electric vehicles catching on fire is not uncommon. And yet, the sales of electric cars have reached a new high. BYD even announced that it would discontinue the production of fossil-fuel vehicles. The Chinese media reported only 86 electric...



