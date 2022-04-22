Combatting the Corrosive Tax-And-Spend Culture in D.C.

April 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I wholeheartedly believe that the ballooning national debt – which recently crossed the $30 trillion threshold – is an existential crisis for our Republic. For years, politicians have shaken their fists about deficits and debt, only to do nothing when it came to actually implementing solutions and making tough decisions. Alabamians are wise to this all talk, no action mentality, which is why we need a proven, effective leader who is ready to hit the ground running on day one to tackle this generational challenge. At president and CEO of Alabama’s business council, I cut waste, rightsized the organization, and...



Read More...